JJ Lin holding in-person charity concerts over two nights in November

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin is taking to the stage for a live and in-person concert over two days on Nov 27 and 28 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands (MBS), at 7.30pm. And it’s all for a good cause.

A joint effort between Lin and MBS, ticket proceeds will go to vulnerable communities served by Community Chest, including families in need and persons with mental health conditions.

The concert, titled After The Rain A Charity Live Special, will also be livestreamed on Nov 28 on Lin’s YouTube, Weibo and Douyin channels.

Tickets for the limited capacity show will only be available through a balloting process starting on Nov 16 from 10am to 11.59pm. Tickets will only be sold in pairs because of prevailing restrictions on live performances and are priced from S$268 to S$688 for the pair, excluding booking fees.

Everyone who indicates interest will get a chance to be balloted. Successful applicants will be notified via email.