Singer JJ Lin and influencer girlfriend spotted on movie date at Golden Village Gold Class in Singapore
Fans joked that the couple, who went Instagram-official last month, are very recognisable because of their matching fringes.
It's been a month since Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin went Instagram-official with his girlfriend, Chinese influencer Qi Qi, also known as Annalisa, who is 20 years younger.
They were recently spotted on a date, marking the first time they’d been seen together in public since the announcement.
According to reports, a now-viral photo shows the 44-year-old local icon catching a movie with Qi Qi at a cinema in Singapore.
Though the image is blurry, the couple were not wearing masks or hats to disguise themselves and were easily spotted by fellow movie-goers.
It's said that they were focused on watching the movie and didn't interact much throughout the film, though their relationship still appears sweet and fresh.
Eagle-eyed netizens have since noted based on the photo that the couple were at a Gold Class theatre by Golden Village, while others joked that the couple are easily recognisable because of their similar fringes.
“What would they look like without their bangs?” a netizen then asked.
In addition, some netizens claimed they had also seen Lin and Qi Qi at Singapore Art Week a few days ago, joking that Lin might be following Jay Chou’s footsteps by publicly showing off his love.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/