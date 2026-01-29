Singer JJ Lin and influencer girlfriend spotted on movie date at Golden Village Gold Class in Singapore

It's been a month since Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin went Instagram-official with his girlfriend, Chinese influencer Qi Qi, also known as Annalisa, who is 20 years younger.

They were recently spotted on a date, marking the first time they’d been seen together in public since the announcement.

According to reports, a now-viral photo shows the 44-year-old local icon catching a movie with Qi Qi at a cinema in Singapore.

Though the image is blurry, the couple were not wearing masks or hats to disguise themselves and were easily spotted by fellow movie-goers.

It's said that they were focused on watching the movie and didn't interact much throughout the film, though their relationship still appears sweet and fresh.