JJ Lin says he faced 'smear campaigns' and 'false narratives' in social media post after relationship reveal
In a Dec 31 post on Instagram, Lin reflected “beyond the music and milestones”, saying that 2025 “brought many tests”.
After Singaporean singer JJ Lin seemingly soft launched his romance with Chinese influencer Annalisa Qi Qi in a family photo posted on Instagram on Dec 29, netizens have been wasting no time hazarding guesses on the who, what, when, where and how of the 44-year-old’s love life.
Lin took to Instagram on Dec 31 to provide a recap of an eventful 2025, including difficult moments where his private life was scrutinised.
He started by acknowledging the end of the year as well as the end of his three-year concert tour. The singer marked his 20th anniversary in the business with the JJ20 concert tour, which kicked off in November 2022.
“To stand on the biggest stage of my life, walking side by side with the best of you – my fans, my comrades, my kindred spirits – this dream was fulfilled by all of us, together. For that, I am deeply grateful,” he wrote.
Lin then went on the reflect “beyond the music and milestones”. The singer said that 2025 “brought many tests”.
“My life beyond the stage and music was intrusively scrutinized and deliberately misrepresented,” said Lin.
“I had remained reticent while my team worked on verifying some incidents, which turned out to be premeditated and coordinated smear campaigns. False narratives were spread and lines were crossed, causing harm to my loved ones and myself, including my fans, who stood by me.”
Lin said it was “unfortunate” that he couldn‘t share life updates freely with his friends and fans “due to this chaos”.
He continued, “I am grateful that now I have more clarity, and would like to remind every friend who truly cares about me – when faced with emotionally charged narratives online that seek to provoke and divide, please remain clear-minded.”
He advised that “there is no need to stay trapped in stories written by others”.
“I want to say to myself, and to everyone still moving forward despite their struggles: May we never forget how we got here, and be gentle and kind.”
He urged others to “step away from meaningless online exhaustion, and protect the calm and steadiness of our hearts”.
“Place your energy where it truly matters. Take good care of yourself. Live each day well,” he concluded.
Lin’s relationship with Annalisa Qi Qi first came to light in 2025 when reports emerged about the pair being spotted together socially, including in locations such as Los Angeles, with matching outfits adding fuel to speculation about a romance.
Back then, Lin’s management maintained that the singer’s focus remained on his music.
Throughout the singer’s two-decade-long music career, he had maintained a private approach to his romantic relationships. Lin occasionally faced dating rumours with actresses and models but he never offered any confirmation.