JJ Lin says he faced 'smear campaigns' and 'false narratives' in social media post after relationship reveal

After Singaporean singer JJ Lin seemingly soft launched his romance with Chinese influencer Annalisa Qi Qi in a family photo posted on Instagram on Dec 29, netizens have been wasting no time hazarding guesses on the who, what, when, where and how of the 44-year-old’s love life.

Lin took to Instagram on Dec 31 to provide a recap of an eventful 2025, including difficult moments where his private life was scrutinised.

He started by acknowledging the end of the year as well as the end of his three-year concert tour. The singer marked his 20th anniversary in the business with the JJ20 concert tour, which kicked off in November 2022.

“To stand on the biggest stage of my life, walking side by side with the best of you – my fans, my comrades, my kindred spirits – this dream was fulfilled by all of us, together. For that, I am deeply grateful,” he wrote.

Lin then went on the reflect “beyond the music and milestones”. The singer said that 2025 “brought many tests”.