Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

After the Rain: JJ Lin announces two-day concert in November
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

After the Rain: JJ Lin announces two-day concert in November

The Singaporean singer took to Instagram on Friday (Oct 22) to tell his fans about it, calling the concert a “charity special”. 

 

After the Rain: JJ Lin announces two-day concert in November

JJ Lin fans are in for a treat in November with the singer's upcoming live concert in Singapore. (Photo: Instagram/JJ Lin)

Sharon Salim
Sharon Salim
23 Oct 2021 01:18PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 01:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fans of JJ Lin can look forward to a live singalong concert titled After the Rain, on Nov 27 and 28, although the Mandopop star seems to be deliberately keeping some details for later. 

Will it be a live music event? Which charity is Lin raising funds for? What’s the meaning behind the concert’s name?

In his Instagram post below, Lin gave a sneak peak into what fans are guessing are lyrics to a new song, in both English and Mandarin. 

On the same day, the singer’s record label JFJ Productions also teased fans on their Instagram account: 

This torrential downpour
Unprecedented, and disquieting
Only with concerted efforts
Will we ride out the storm

Looks like these hints are meant to drum up the hype for the November concert. Excited fans have already been commenting: “So looking forward!”, “This sounds cool already!” and “A birthday present for me!! Live on my bdae.”

Although the singer’s previous Sanctuary virtual concert in July was fraught with “streaming issues”, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for this next one to go smoothly.  

Source: CNA/ss

Related Topics

concert Entertainment JJ Lin

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us