After the Rain: JJ Lin announces two-day concert in November

Fans of JJ Lin can look forward to a live singalong concert titled After the Rain, on Nov 27 and 28, although the Mandopop star seems to be deliberately keeping some details for later.

Will it be a live music event? Which charity is Lin raising funds for? What’s the meaning behind the concert’s name?

In his Instagram post below, Lin gave a sneak peak into what fans are guessing are lyrics to a new song, in both English and Mandarin.