Singer JJ Lin tests positive for COVID-19 a day after returning from the US

Singaporean singer JJ Lin posted a video on Instagram on Friday (Apr 8) recounting his decision to take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) after feeling slight discomfort in his throat. The result came out positive.

“I guess there comes a time, when it’s your turn to get sick (COVID-19). I just pray that no one around me has been badly affected,” he wrote.

In a one-minute video he posted, Lin updated his followers on his symptoms –

a mild sore throat, chills and headaches – and sang a verse from his song Light of Sanctuary, as a form of encouragement to his followers (and himself).