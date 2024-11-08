JJ Lin performing in Singapore in December as part of JJ20 Final Lap World Tour

Logo
The tour will also make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing and Seoul.

JJ Lin will perform in Singapore on Dec 28 and 29, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/JJ Lin)

08 Nov 2024 02:33PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2024 03:11PM)
Mandopop singer JJ Lin has one more surprise for his fans before the year is over – the JJ Lin JJ20 Final Lap World Tour.

Lin made the announcement on Facebook and Instagram on Thursday (Nov 7) with the caption: “A new dawn awaits…”, and included the hashtag #ComingSoon.

The Singapore leg will kickstart the tour, taking place on Dec 28 and 29 at the National Stadium, announced concert promoter Unusual Entertainment

Fans were also advised to stay tuned only to "official channels" for ticketing details, which have not yet been released. 

The tour will head to cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing and Seoul.

The 43-year-old Singaporean singer performed two shows in Singapore in November 2022 to kick off his JJ20 world tour. 

Source: CNA/bk

