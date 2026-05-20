JJ Lin attends girlfriend’s graduation ceremony in New York with his mum
With his appearance, the Singaporean Mandopop star effectively shut down any rumours of a breakup.
JJ Lin, 45, was recently spotted in New York – not for work, but for something far more personal: Supporting his influencer girlfriend Qi Qi, whose full name is Annalisa Liu, 24, at her graduation ceremony at Parsons School of Design in New York.
According to posts circulating on Chinese social media, netizens claimed Lin, accompanied by his mother, was seen dressed sharply in a suit at Liu’s departmental ceremony.
The following day, the Mandopop star was reportedly spotted again at the university-wide ceremony, this time keeping a lower profile in the stands with a baseball cap.
In true low-key fashion, Lin and his mother were said to have slipped out early to avoid drawing too much attention.
Still, the gesture didn’t go unnoticed.
Fans were quick to gush over the sighting, with many calling it a sign of just how steady the relationship must be – after all, he not only showed up, but brought his mum along to celebrate Liu’s milestone on both days.
Lin then shared some snaps on Instagram on Tuesday (May 19), including a photo of himself and Liu, who is wearing a graduation gown.
Lin and Liu have been linked since 2024, with the pair previously spotted travelling together, and Liu seen front row at his concerts.
They made things Instagram official on Dec 29, 2025, when Lin shared a family photo from his mum’s 70th birthday celebration with Liu included.
So when she was noticeably absent from his 45th birthday photos earlier this year, it didn’t take long for breakup rumours to start swirling.
This latest appearance, however, seems to have put those whispers to rest.
If anything, fans are reading it as confirmation that the couple is still going strong – and very much in sync.