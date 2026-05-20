JJ Lin attends girlfriend’s graduation ceremony in New York with his mum

JJ Lin, 45, was recently spotted in New York – not for work, but for something far more personal: Supporting his influencer girlfriend Qi Qi, whose full name is Annalisa Liu, 24, at her graduation ceremony at Parsons School of Design in New York.

According to posts circulating on Chinese social media, netizens claimed Lin, accompanied by his mother, was seen dressed sharply in a suit at Liu’s departmental ceremony.

The following day, the Mandopop star was reportedly spotted again at the university-wide ceremony, this time keeping a lower profile in the stands with a baseball cap.

In true low-key fashion, Lin and his mother were said to have slipped out early to avoid drawing too much attention.

Still, the gesture didn’t go unnoticed.

Fans were quick to gush over the sighting, with many calling it a sign of just how steady the relationship must be – after all, he not only showed up, but brought his mum along to celebrate Liu’s milestone on both days.

Lin then shared some snaps on Instagram on Tuesday (May 19), including a photo of himself and Liu, who is wearing a graduation gown.