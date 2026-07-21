Singer JJ Lin and girlfriend spotted by fans at the FIFA World Cup final
The Singaporean singer was spotted by fans who were also watching Spain take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
As the curtain fell on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which saw Spain crowned champions, tens of thousands of football fans gathered at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium, for the tournament, hoping to witness an unforgettable finale.
Singaporean singer JJ Lin, 45, was among the celebs spotted in the stands, where he caught the match with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Chinese influencer Annalisa, better known as Qi Qi.
Among the star-studded crowd at the final were Hollywood actor Matt Damon, power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Canadian-born Hong Kong actor-singer Edison Chen and family.
While the action on the pitch had football fans on the edge of their seats, the Mandopop star's fans were just as thrilled to spot him in person. Lin and Qi Qi kept a relatively low profile during the game, though eagle-eyed fans quickly recognised them despite the packed stadium.
Photos and videos of the pair soon made their way onto social media, where fans shared their excitement over the unexpected celebrity sighting.
"We left the stadium early and ended up bumping into JJ Lin. What an unexpected bonus!" gushed one fan.
Another fan, who caught the moment Lin snapped a selfie, shared: "Unexpectedly bumped into JJ Lin at the World Cup final. JJ's selfie was just too adorable!"
Some netizens also commented on how nice it was to see Lin casually enjoying the special occasion with his girlfriend, whom he went Instagram official with last December.
Turns out, Lin was also sharing the World Cup excitement on his own Instagram Stories, posting snaps of the pitch and a photo of himself standing in his seat with the caption: "Who will win?"
The singer has reportedly been spending some time in the US, where he’s been enjoying downtime with family and friends when his schedule allows.
Just this May, he was seen with his mum attending Qi Qi’s graduation ceremony at Parsons School of Design in New York.
Seems like whether they came for the football or the unexpected celebrity moment, fans at the match certainly got the best of both worlds.