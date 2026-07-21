Singer JJ Lin and girlfriend spotted by fans at the FIFA World Cup final

As the curtain fell on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which saw Spain crowned champions, tens of thousands of football fans gathered at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium, for the tournament, hoping to witness an unforgettable finale.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin, 45, was among the celebs spotted in the stands, where he caught the match with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Chinese influencer Annalisa, better known as Qi Qi.

Among the star-studded crowd at the final were Hollywood actor Matt Damon, power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Canadian-born Hong Kong actor-singer Edison Chen and family.

While the action on the pitch had football fans on the edge of their seats, the Mandopop star's fans were just as thrilled to spot him in person. Lin and Qi Qi kept a relatively low profile during the game, though eagle-eyed fans quickly recognised them despite the packed stadium.