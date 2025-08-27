JJ Lin and Jackie Chan to release song called Skibidi on Aug 27
JJ Lin and Jackie's collaboration song will drop at 10am, Singapore time, on Aug 27.
What in the? JJ Lin-owned record label JFJ Productions recently announced that the Singaporean singer is collaborating with martial arts icon Jackie Chan on a single titled Skibidi.
Yes, the same Gen Alpha word that was recently added to the Cambridge dictionary.
The single is set to drop at 10am, Singapore time, on Wednesday (Aug 27).
The term Skibidi comes from the popular web series Skibidi Toilet and has no inherent meaning. It can be used to express a range of emotions, both positive and negative.
As of writing, there's no indication if fans will get to hear Lin and Chan rapping out "Skibidi Ohio rizz". However, a preview of the song uploaded by Taiwan's Hit FM featured Lin chanting "Don't Skibidi, we won't skip a beat".
In a career spanning over 20 years, JJ Lin has collaborated with numerous global artistes, including British singer Anne-Marie on the ballad Bedroom, South Korean singer Kim Jong-kook and even Ed Sheeran.
While most fans know Jackie Chan through his extensive filmography, the 71-year-old is also a prolific singer in his own right. Chan has released numerous albums and performed the theme songs to many of his movies, including Hero Story from 1985's Police Story and 2024's A Legend.