Mandopop star JJ Lin teases new concert world tour for 2022

Get ready for more of JJ Lin very soon as the Singaporean singer has announced a new world tour for 2022.

Lin posted a promotional teaser poster for his new JJ20 World Tour Concert on Instagram on Tue (May 3).

No dates or details were given out just yet but fans were still stoked, leaving comments encouraging the star to drop by places ranging from LA and Taiwan to Japan, Macau and, of course, Singapore, where he performed a couple of in-person charity shows titled After The Rain at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands in November last year. He also held a virtual concert in July that year.

His last pre-pandemic live shows in Singapore were held on December 2019 as part of his Sanctuary World Tour 2.0 series.