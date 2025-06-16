JJ Lin performs with Running Man star Kim Jong-kook at South Korea concert
The South Korean leg of Lin's JJ20 Final Lap world tour saw the Singaporean singer performing alongside popular singer-entertainer Kim Jong-kook.
Fans who attended Singaporean singer JJ Lin's concert in South Korea on Saturday (Jun 14) got an unexpected surprise as the 44-year-old star brought out one of the most recognisable faces of Korean entertainment, Kim Jong-kook, on stage.
The star of the long-running variety series Running Man, Kim Jong-kook, 49, is an established singer who was also a member of the 90s K-pop group Turbo.
The two vocal powerhouses performed the song Hate That Happiness Came which served as Kim's debut Chinese single and was produced by Lin.
After the show, Lin took to Instagram to thank Kim, saying that it "meant so much" to have him at the concert.
"Thank you for always taking care of me when I’m in town, JK!" wrote Lin.
Saturday's show marked Lin's first ever concert in South Korea. He is currently in the midst of his JJ20 Final Lap world tour, which kicked off in December 2024 at the National Stadium in Singapore.
Just like his Singapore concert, Lin's recent show at South Korea's Inspire Arena also saw a guest appearance by Singaporean singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko.
Lin is set to conclude his current world tour with a nine-night concert at Beijing National Stadium, from Jun 27 to Jul 13.