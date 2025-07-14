Singer JJ Lin reveals he has a heart condition during final show of current world tour

Singaporean singer JJ Lin announced on Sunday evening (Jul 13) that he has been diagnosed with a heart condition. The 44-year-old revealed the news to attendees of his concert at China's Beijing National Stadium – the final stop of his JJ20 Final Lap world tour.

According to Lin, he received his diagnosis in April 2024. Since then, he has been required to take medication daily.

"This news left me in shock. I never thought this problem would happen to me," said Lin. "I felt, for the first time, that the sands of time are flowing faster. How long can I sing? That question suddenly became a reality.

"But I told myself that even if my heartbeat becomes irregular, I will continue to work hard."

After his announcement, fans cheered for Lin, with many telling him to press on. "I believe that with mine and the team's hard work, we will present everything to make all of your hard work and money spent to be here, worth it."

He continued: "But no matter how well we do, there will always be trouble; these noises hiding in the corner. I'm not blind or deaf to these, but I choose to laugh it off and continue to do what I do.

"Because I know that this stage is not just mine, it also belongs to my true JMs (JJ Lin's fan club name). Together we use music and love to build this sanctuary that won't fall easily."

He concluded by thanking his fan club, also called Lin Ju Li, which translates to JJ's Distance.

"We have cried and laughed together, grown together, and evolved into better people together. You will always be my closest music family. I love you."

He also thanked his family, friends and colleagues for accompanying him through his highs and lows, believing in him and supporting him when he needed it most.

"I, Lin Jun Jie, will remember this love for the rest of my life."