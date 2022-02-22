Mandopop star JJ Lin sues Weibo user for several allegations made last year

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin is suing a netizen for making false accusations about him.

Shanghai Jiu Ze Law Firm, the law firm representing Lin’s company JFJ Productions, put up a statement on Weibo on Feb 18 to say legal proceedings are being taken against an online user named Xie Minghao, who was “suspected of infringing on the reputation and rights" of Lin by making false accusations.

The law firm’s statement also said the defamation case has been put on hold as Xie is currently detained for “other crimes”, and will resume once he is released.

It added a stern reminder that “"cyberspace is not an extrajudicial place".