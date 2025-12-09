Singaporean singer JJ Lin is only non-K-pop act to win Best Artist at Korean award show
The Mandopop singer thought he was at the Asia Artist Awards in Kaohsiung just to perform.
We always roll our eyes at people at awards shows who say they didn’t expect to win.
Then it happened to JJ Lin at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in Kaohsiung on Saturday (Dec 6), and we actually believe him.
Celebrating AAA’s 10th anniversary and held in Taiwan for the first time, the star-studded ceremony saw some of Korea’s biggest names like IU, Park Bo-gum, Yoona, Le Sserafim, and Stray Kids lighting up the Kaohsiung National Stadium.
And somewhere in this sea of K-pop royalty sat one very unsuspecting Mandopop king.
Lin had been invited as a performing guest, so the Singaporean singer genuinely didn’t think he’d be collecting anything other than applause.
Yet he walked away not with one but two awards – Best Artist (Singer) and Asia Star (Singer) – making him the only non-K-pop act among nine winners to snag a Best Artist trophy that night.
No wonder he looked absolutely confused.
When his name was announced for Best Artist, cameras caught him sporting the most “Wait huh? Me? Are you sure?” expression.
Taking the stage, Lin began his speech by introducing himself in Korean: “I'm JJ Lin.”
Then, beaming at his trophy, he continued in Mandarin: “I thought I was only invited to perform and attend the ceremony, didn’t expect to win an award too.”
Clearly still processing the surprise, Lin went on to thank the crowd for their “youthful energy” in English, expressed how amazed he was to simply be present, and gave a heartfelt shoutout to his fans for “sticking around”.
Aww… who doesn’t love seeing a seasoned superstar get adorably blindsided by his own success?
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/