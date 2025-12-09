Singaporean singer JJ Lin is only non-K-pop act to win Best Artist at Korean award show

We always roll our eyes at people at awards shows who say they didn’t expect to win.

Then it happened to JJ Lin at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in Kaohsiung on Saturday (Dec 6), and we actually believe him.

Celebrating AAA’s 10th anniversary and held in Taiwan for the first time, the star-studded ceremony saw some of Korea’s biggest names like IU, Park Bo-gum, Yoona, Le Sserafim, and Stray Kids lighting up the Kaohsiung National Stadium.

And somewhere in this sea of K-pop royalty sat one very unsuspecting Mandopop king.

Lin had been invited as a performing guest, so the Singaporean singer genuinely didn’t think he’d be collecting anything other than applause.

Yet he walked away not with one but two awards – Best Artist (Singer) and Asia Star (Singer) – making him the only non-K-pop act among nine winners to snag a Best Artist trophy that night.

No wonder he looked absolutely confused.

When his name was announced for Best Artist, cameras caught him sporting the most “Wait huh? Me? Are you sure?” expression.