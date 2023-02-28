‘I helped her write Harry Potter’: JK Rowling’s ex-husband blasts writer’s abusive marriage claims

JK Rowling’s husband has branded her “delirious” over claims he would have burned her Harry Potter manuscript – and claimed he helped her write it.

Former Portuguese TV reporter Jorge Arantes, 56, spoke out after the author claimed during a podcast he was so controlling she had to photocopy her Harry Potter novel at work as she wrote it as she thought he would have held its pages “hostage” if she tried to walk out on their marriage.

Arantes, who has admitted slapping Rowling once during a row in their stormy relationship, told Mail Online on Monday (Feb 27): “I don’t know why she is saying what she is now, maybe she is delirious from three years of COVID lockdown.

“I was surprised when I read about this. I deny it. It doesn’t make any sense. Why would I do something like that? Maybe you should ask her.”

Adding he helped create the book, Arantes said: “When she was writing the book, I was participating in it, she was reading it out to me, and I was reading it to her.

“The first book was fascinating; the writing was wonderful, and I always liked it because we shared a passion for literature, and especially literature for children.

“The project was for seven books, and I was very involved with the first one and she knows that. She started writing it when we were together.”