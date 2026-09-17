A K-drama in Singapore needed a car, so his MG Cyberster starred alongside Single's Inferno's Jo I-geon
An MG Cyberster, belonging to Made Suits founder Benjamin Tay, recently landed a K-drama role alongside Single's Inferno's Jo I-geon during filming at JW Marriott Singapore.
Usually, when a client approaches bespoke tailoring label Made Suits, they're looking for something to wear. But a Korean drama production crew filming in Singapore recently wanted something else from founder Benjamin Tay.
His car.
Tay recently took to Xiaohongshu and Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of his two-seater sports car – an MG Cyberster – being used for a K-drama shoot outside JW Marriott Singapore South Beach.
An MG Cyberster is priced around S$330,000 (US$258,560) in Singapore.
"A Korean production crew came to Singapore to film a drama – and they actually asked to borrow our car?” he wrote.
While he said he had to keep the details under wraps in his initial video, he later replied to a comment on Instagram saying that Single's Inferno star and actor Jo I-geon is in the drama.
Jo is confirmed to be in Singapore, having posted snaps of himself in Singapore since Aug 29, including one at the pool of JW Marriott Singapore South Beach.
Benjamin Tay told 8days.sg he actually drove the car for the actor during the shoot too.
When the Korean production first approached him, Tay admitted to being surprised and pretty thrilled.
"When the Korean production team first approached me to borrow my sports car, I was surprised but genuinely excited. I've always enjoyed Korean dramas, so seeing my own car appear alongside a Korean actor felt quite surreal," said Tay.
Quite a few Korean dramas have been filmed in Singapore in the past few months.
The Netflix romance series Spooky In Love, starring Park Eun-bin, Yang Se-jong and Ong Seong-wu, was filmed here in April and premiered in July.
Singaporeans watching the drama may have spotted familiar locations including Lau Pa Sat, Kampong Glam, Clarke Quay, the Marina Bay waterfront and Resorts World Sentosa.
Then there's also the upcoming Collateral Romance, starring Kim Myung-soo, aka L from K-pop group Infinite, and Pyo Ye-jin.
The production began filming here around late July, with fans subsequently spotting the stars and crew around Singapore, including at Clarke Quay. They were even spotted taking a break at McDonald's in Funan.
Upcoming Netflix series Buy King, starring Ju Ji-hoon and 2PM's Lee Jun-ho, also shot scenes in Singapore earlier this year, with filming taking place from late April to early May.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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