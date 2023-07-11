Joanne Peh enjoyed filming overseas as alone time away from husband is 'very good for their relationship'

"They didn't register that I left, the feeling wasn't that strong. But now (that they're older), they missed me a lot this time. They said: 'Mummy don't go' and asked: 'How many days are you going for?'. They even counted down (to the day I left)," recalled the actress.

Joanne then quipped that it was a pretty new experience for her considering how she would "just leave whenever (she) has to in the past".

Revealing that she actually enjoyed having some alone time during the trip, Joanne said: "I think me and my husband having alone time like this is very good for our relationship. He can do whatever he wants and he doesn't have to feel obliged to accompany his wife."

"His wife is not here, so he can...," said Joanne before Juin interrupted with a "have a carefree and happy time?"

Joanne chuckled: "You can say so. And for me, when I'm here, for example if I want to go for a drink, I don't have to ask if he wants to tag along and stuff. I can do whatever I want, it's very relaxing."

The actress is also glad that Yuwu is more understanding towards her since he is an actor too.

"He knows that filming overseas isn't easy. You have to race against time and every second counts, which means that I'll be extra tired," said Joanne.

"So if I don't communicate with them as much, he will understand that (I) need to rest because (I'm) tired. He wants me to be in my best condition too."

This story was originally published in 8Days.