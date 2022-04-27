Joanne Peh says not winning at Star Awards gave her the ‘perfect lesson’ to share with her kids

Joanne Peh didn’t manage to pick up the best actress trophy at last Sunday’s (Apr 24) Star Awards, but instead of letting the loss get to her, she chose to use it as a teachable moment for her two young children.

Peh, who just turned 39 years old on Monday, was nominated for her role in Mind Jumper but lost the award to Huang Biren at the show, held at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

She shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday that while she wished her family and fans who had watched the awards show in person hadn’t done so in vain, not winning had provided her with “the perfect lesson to share with (her) children”.

“Sometimes we work very hard and put in our best, and even people around us think we’ve done well, but that doesn’t mean we will win an award,” she wrote. And when that happens, it’s okay to be disappointed and to feel complicated emotions, she added.