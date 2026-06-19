Actress Joanne Peh cancels sales livestream in China due to 'zero respect from merchant'

Those who tuned in to Joanne Peh's livestream on Wednesday (Jun 17) would know that it was a highly emotional night for the former Mediacorp actress.

The 43-year-old was scheduled for a TikTok sales livestream in Guangzhou, but cancelled it on the day due to "zero respect from [the] merchant", she wrote in her TikTok story.

"This is the one merchant that I think you are so full of yourself. If you think you can go ahead and stream all by yourself, then don't invite the creators," she said later that night on a livestream.

Peh was visibly upset about the disrespect she experienced while working with said merchant, whom she did not name.

The actress broke down in tears several times as she recounted the incident during the stream that lasted over an hour.

"I think our team has been very reasonable to a lot of merchants. We don't demand a lot of things," she averred.

"But if today I need to come [to your office] for a live stream and you make me feel like we're imposing on your space, you don't even have the decency to not smoke in my presence, and you tell me: 'This is my office', shouldn't I tell you [to get lost]?"