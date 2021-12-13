Joanne Peh wins another acting trophy at Asian Television Awards
The actress won the Best Leading Female Performance – Digital award for her role in the Channel 8 drama, Mind Jumper.
Joanne Peh has been recognised yet again for her acting. The local actress won the Best Leading Female Performance – Digital award at the 26th Asian Television Awards, which was held virtually on Dec 10 and 11.
She won the same award last year for Last Madame, where she played the mamasan of a high-end brothel.
This year’s accolade is for Mind Jumper, where Peh plays a chief accountant with Asperger’s who is diagnosed with an unusual brain tumor and attains mind-reading abilities after undergoing radiotherapy treatment. She teams up with a private investigator to help solve some of the country’s most intriguing crimes.
Peh shared about the challenges of playing her character in an Instagram post celebrating her win.
She wrote in the Dec 12 post: “Playing my character on Mindjumper was not without challenges. She has her quirks, easily triggered and melts down when stimulations get too much to process. It’s physically and mentally exhausting and the mental prep each working day meant it’s not always clear to others when it’s me and when it’s her. People may or may not understand the discipline that goes into a role like this.”
She added: “I’m deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for this Best Leading Actress (Digital) @asiantvawards.”
The 20-episode series also stars James Seah, Mei Xin, Herman Keh, Tasha Low, Hong Guo Rui, Alfred Ong, Xia Hui, and Darryl Yong.
Another Mediacorp production – Channel U’s Neighbourhood Fixer, hosted by Darren Lim and Pornsak – picked up the Best Lifestyle Programme under the Technical and Programming categories at the Asian Television Awards.
Mind Jumper and Neighbourhood Fixer are available on meWATCH.