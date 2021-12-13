Joanne Peh wins another acting trophy at Asian Television Awards

Joanne Peh has been recognised yet again for her acting. The local actress won the Best Leading Female Performance – Digital award at the 26th Asian Television Awards, which was held virtually on Dec 10 and 11.

She won the same award last year for Last Madame, where she played the mamasan of a high-end brothel.

This year’s accolade is for Mind Jumper, where Peh plays a chief accountant with Asperger’s who is diagnosed with an unusual brain tumor and attains mind-reading abilities after undergoing radiotherapy treatment. She teams up with a private investigator to help solve some of the country’s most intriguing crimes.

Peh shared about the challenges of playing her character in an Instagram post celebrating her win.