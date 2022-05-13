Joanne Peh celebrates success of her new podcast with cake

Joanne Peh's newly launched podcast is fast gaining popularity. The actress shared on Instagram on Wednesday (May 11) that her title, What Do I Know? With Joanne Peh, "made our way into top #5 on Spotify last week", prompting a celebration with cake and fast food.

To mark the occasion, she posed with a miniature cake which was topped with a figurine modelled after her as well as collaterals for the podcast. The reel begins with Peh insisting the figurine looks nothing like her, saying it was too "voluptuous" and drawing peels of laughter from her team around her.