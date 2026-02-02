Singaporean actress Joanne Peh injures knee after getting hit by snowboarder while skiing

Singaporean actress Joanne Peh was injured after being hit by a snowboarder while skiing on a beginner slope in Xinjiang, China. She was there on holiday with her husband, actor Qi Yuwu.

The actress told Lianhe Zaobao on Jan 31 that she was in "intense pain and panic, and couldn’t react in time because I had never experienced anything like this". She added: “After I tried to stand up but collapsed, I knew I couldn’t ski down the mountain."

Peh, 42, was skiing alone on her third day at the resort when the collision occurred. With her ski boots locked into both skis, she lost her balance and fell awkwardly. She had just taken up the sport in March last year.

The snowboarder who hit her, along with the person’s instructor, helped her off the slope and contacted the ski resort’s emergency unit. However, they left after exchanging contact details via WeChat, leaving her alone to wait for help.

Peh repeatedly tried to contact her husband, who was skiing elsewhere on the mountain, but could not reach him. Scared and flustered, she then got worried something might have happened to her husband.

Qi eventually found her after taking a cable car up the mountain when he realised he could not reach her.

“It turned out he didn’t have his phone with him. After waiting for me at the base of the mountain with no sign of me, he took a cable car up to look for me,” Peh said. “He saw the first responders bringing someone down the mountain, recognised my clothes and hurriedly skied down to find me.”

Peh was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where doctors found no fractures but diagnosed injuries to her left, right and central cruciate ligaments, along with severe bruising. She was advised to rest for at least a month and to minimise movement.