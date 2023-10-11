Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary custody agreement over children

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's children are set to divide their time "equally" between the US and the UK.

The former couple have reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters – Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three – and they've now released a statement about their future plans.

The statement explained: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

Court documents, obtained by entertainment outlet People, show that Jonas and Turner came to an agreement after a "productive mediation" between Oct 4 and 7.

The agreement states that the children will be with Turner between Oct 9 and 21. During that period, Turner and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the US.

The children will be returned to their father by a nanny on Oct 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until Nov 2.

The celebrity duo have been asked to "submit a status report letter", detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until Jan 7, 2024.

The agreement was reached after Turner launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, with the actress accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the UK.

However, Jonas subsequently insisted that he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.

A representative for the music star said: "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children."