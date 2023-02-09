Hong Kong pop star Joey Yung to perform in Singapore in March

Making Singapore part of her world tour, Yung promises a night of familiar classics, hit songs as well as new tunes including Disheartened, My Pride, Pretty Crazy, Evade You and Grand Debut.

The 42-year-old Yung has been at the forefront of the Cantopop and Mandopop music industry for almost three decades, with a multitude of accolades including Forbes' Most Influential Hong Kong-based Female Singer in 2014.

She will be performing at Sands Grand Ballroom. Tickets go on sale on Thursday (Feb 9), with prices ranging from S$88 to S$388.

First unveiled in 2014, the Sands Live concert series has seen the likes of The Rolling Stones, Michael Buble, Aaron Kwok and Celine Dion among the bevy of superstars to grace the stage.

According to organisers, more highly anticipated acts will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets to Joey Yung's concert will go on sale on Feb 9 via Marina Bay Sands’ website. Sands Rewards LifeStyle members will get to enjoy 10 per cent off ticket prices.