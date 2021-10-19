Singer John Legend surprises US street musician who was singing his hit song

A street musician who performed a rendition of John Legend's hit All Of Me in Boston over the weekend had one particularly appreciative audience member – John Legend.

The Grammy Award winning singer was visiting performance space Faneuil Hall with his family before his show on Sunday night in Boston when he came across Radha Rao performing the hit song, The Boston Globe reported.

Legend was impressed. He gave Rao a hug and a tip.

Rao, 22, didn't recognise him at first. He was wearing a mask and she didn't even know he was in town. Then he took it off.