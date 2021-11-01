Logo
Entertainment

Director John Woo set to make Hollywood return with film that has no dialogue
Entertainment

Director John Woo set to make Hollywood return with film that has no dialogue

The Hong Kong action film director, whose last movie aimed at a US audience was in 2003, will direct Silent Night, starring Joel Kinnaman. 

Director John Woo set to make Hollywood return with film that has no dialogue

John Woo attends the Awards Gala during the 39th Annual Hawai'i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani on November 15, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

01 Nov 2021 11:38AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 11:38AM)
It’s been a long while since Hong Kong action movie director John Woo made a Hollywood film – the last one was 2003’s Paycheck, starring Ben Affleck – but it appears he’s gearing up for a comeback.

According to trade industry publication Deadline, Woo is set to direct a “loud action tale” titled Silent Night, which will star Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman, most recently seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The kicker? The film will have no dialogue.

That's right, Silent Night will be a silent film.

Deadline reported that the plot revolves around a father who heads into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death.

The 75-year-old Woo is known for classic Hong Kong action flicks such as A Better Tomorrow and Bullet In The Head, and more recent work such as 2017’s Manhunt. He also made several successful Hollywood films including Broken Arrow, Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II.

No other cast members have been revealed at this stage.

Source: CNA/sr

