Director John Woo set to make Hollywood return with film that has no dialogue

It’s been a long while since Hong Kong action movie director John Woo made a Hollywood film – the last one was 2003’s Paycheck, starring Ben Affleck – but it appears he’s gearing up for a comeback.

According to trade industry publication Deadline, Woo is set to direct a “loud action tale” titled Silent Night, which will star Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman, most recently seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The kicker? The film will have no dialogue.

That's right, Silent Night will be a silent film.

Deadline reported that the plot revolves around a father who heads into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death.

The 75-year-old Woo is known for classic Hong Kong action flicks such as A Better Tomorrow and Bullet In The Head, and more recent work such as 2017’s Manhunt. He also made several successful Hollywood films including Broken Arrow, Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II.

No other cast members have been revealed at this stage.