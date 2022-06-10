Johnny Depp and musician Jeff Beck announce new joint album, 18

Fresh off his legal battle with his ex-wife, Johnny Depp has announced that he and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mostly covers next month.

The duo’s 13-track album is titled 18 and will drop on Jul 15. They said they titled the album after the creative outburst they felt working together. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title, too,” Beck said in a statement.

The album contains covers of The Velvet Underground’s Venus In Furs, the Everly Brothers’ ballad Let It Be Me and Marvin Gaye’s soul classic What’s Going On. There also are versions of Davy Spillane’s Midnight Walker and two songs from the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, Pet Sounds: Caroline, No and Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder).

Depp supplied two originals, including This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr, the set's first single. The cover of the album – a sketch of two young men in white T-shirts – was designed by Beck’s wife, Sandra.