Actor Johnny Knoxville announces new Jackass movie set for June this year
Knoxville recently confirmed he is returning to the big screen with a fifth movie based on his MTV stunt show, Jackass.
Johnny Knoxville is returning to the big screen with Jackass 5.
The TV star-turned-actor, who rose to fame as part of the cast of the MTV stunt show, has confirmed the franchise is heading back to cinemas this summer for a fifth film, which is due to debut in June – four years after the release of Jackass Forever.
In an Instagram post on Thursday (Jan 8), he wrote that he was "starting the year off with a bang" and that a new Jackass will hit theatres on Jun 26.
The 54-year-old actor rose to international prominence following his starring appearances on the MTV stunt show, which was subsequently adapted into a series of movies.
Fans had been waiting for four years for another movie, but Knoxville had previously hinted that he might be resurrecting the franchise, adding new, younger cast members.
Speaking to Collider, he shared: "There could be another Jackass, [there are] plans for one right now, but there could be.
"I think if we did do another one, we'd need to bring in a lot of young guys. You know, do a little changing of the guard eventually. But I think we could possibly have another with this cast."
However, the new movie is unlikely to feature original castmember Bam Margera, who previously declared no amount of money could convince him to return to Jackass.
The TV star, 45, shot to fame as a member of the stunt show's cast back in the 2000s, appearing in the small screen series as well as a number of films, but Margera struggled with substance abuse issues and he was cut from Jackass Forever.
Margera recently insisted he will never forgive his former castmates.
He told CinemaBlend: "They have like new dudes and what they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie and, you know, I had to go to court over it and I just, you couldn't offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them.
"The damage has been done."
Bam Margera alleged he was wrongfully fired from the movie and he went on to sue Paramount as well as his co-star Johnny Knoxville and director Spike Jonze. The court case was settled in 2022.