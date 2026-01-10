Actor Johnny Knoxville announces new Jackass movie set for June this year

The 54-year-old actor rose to international prominence following his starring appearances on the MTV stunt show, which was subsequently adapted into a series of movies.

Fans had been waiting for four years for another movie, but Knoxville had previously hinted that he might be resurrecting the franchise, adding new, younger cast members.

Speaking to Collider, he shared: "There could be another Jackass, [there are] plans for one right now, but there could be.

"I think if we did do another one, we'd need to bring in a lot of young guys. You know, do a little changing of the guard eventually. But I think we could possibly have another with this cast."

However, the new movie is unlikely to feature original castmember Bam Margera, who previously declared no amount of money could convince him to return to Jackass.