Man who rushed Ariana Grande at Wicked: For Good event in Singapore brags 'I'm free' after being removed from venue

Yeoh and Erivo were later seen huddling around Grande to check on her, before continuing up the carpet to greet fans and sign autographs.

The attention-seeking culprit has since been identified as 25-year-old Australian national Johnson Wen, a serial event crasher who goes by @pyjamamann on Instagram.

Wen is no stranger to controversy – he previously disrupted events including Katy Perry’s Sydney concert, The Weeknd’s Melbourne show, and even the men’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He proudly documents his antics online, describing himself in his bio as the “2023 World Cup Final Pitch Invader” and “Troll Most Hated”. He’s also declared, “Ariana Grande is the Queen.”

His recent stunt, however, has left netizens furious.

“If he ain’t Singaporean, can we ensure he never returns again?” one commenter wrote.

Another said bluntly: “Put him in jail!”

Others worried the incident might scare Ariana Grande off from ever returning to Singapore.

“Ariana, please know we Singaporeans will never do such a thing. Please don’t blacklist us,” one fan pleaded.

In an Instagram story after the premiere, Wen was seen posing for his camera at what appears to be VivoCity, and boasting, “I’m free after being arrested.”

CNA Lifestyle understands Wen was escorted out and took the train out of Sentosa.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/