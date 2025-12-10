Johnson Wen, aka Pyjama Man who grabbed Ariana Grande at Wicked event, booted out of Lady Gaga concert in Australia
Several videos taken on Tuesday (Dec 9) showed Johnson Wen being escorted out of Lady Gaga's concert venue in Brisbane, Australia, before the start of the show.
Johnson Wen – the man who grabbed singer-actress Ariana Grande at the Asia premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore and was subsequently jailed – was booted out of Lady Gaga's concert venue in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday (Dec 9).
Videos taken by fans at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium show Wen, who also goes by Pyjama Man, being escorted out of the venue before the start of Lady Gaga's concert.
It is unclear if the 26-year-old Australian citizen had intended to disrupt Lady Gaga's concert. Wen, however, has a long history of rushing towards celebrities during events, including Katy Perry's Sydney concert in June this year and the Weeknd's Melbourne show in 2024.
Another video appears to show Wen in disguise – wearing a wig, a fake moustache and sunglasses – while waiting to enter the venue.
As a result of his antics at the Wicked event in Singapore, Wen was sentenced to nine days' jail for public nuisance. Prior to his sentencing, Wen had told the presiding judge that he would stop disrupting events.
"Yes, I'm going to stop, your honour...Been getting into trouble, your honour," said Wen.
After serving his jail sentence, Wen was deported to Australia and has been barred from re-entering Singapore.