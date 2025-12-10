Johnson Wen, aka Pyjama Man who grabbed Ariana Grande at Wicked event, booted out of Lady Gaga concert in Australia

Johnson Wen – the man who grabbed singer-actress Ariana Grande at the Asia premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore and was subsequently jailed – was booted out of Lady Gaga's concert venue in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday (Dec 9).

Videos taken by fans at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium show Wen, who also goes by Pyjama Man, being escorted out of the venue before the start of Lady Gaga's concert.

It is unclear if the 26-year-old Australian citizen had intended to disrupt Lady Gaga's concert. Wen, however, has a long history of rushing towards celebrities during events, including Katy Perry's Sydney concert in June this year and the Weeknd's Melbourne show in 2024.