Singer Joji to perform in Singapore in November, ticket sales start Apr 27

There will be four ticket presales starting Apr 27 before the general sale on Apr 30.

The first will be the artiste presale on Apr 27 from 12pm to 11.59pm for all members of the Joji mailing list. Fans can become a member by signing up on his website.

The Spotify presale will also take place during the same period. To access the tickets, Spotify users will need to use the code provided by the audio streaming platform.

The 24-hour Mastercard presale will run from Apr 28, 10am to Apr 29, 10am with all transactions on Ticketmaster required to be completed using a valid Mastercard.

The Live Nation presale will be held on Apr 29, from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.

The general sale will then begin on Apr 30 from 12pm, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account.

More details, including ticket prices and VIP packages, will be announced at a later date.