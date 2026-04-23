Singer Joji to perform in Singapore in November, ticket sales start Apr 27
Joji will be performing two shows at Arena @ Expo – on Nov 21 and 22.
We will finally get a glimpse of Joji this November as he brings his Solaris tour to Arena @ Expo on Nov 21 and 22.
This will mark the Japan-born singer’s first show in Singapore after he cancelled his performance at ZoukOut Singapore 2023. In Asia, Joji will also bring his concert to Bangkok, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong.
There will be four ticket presales starting Apr 27 before the general sale on Apr 30.
The first will be the artiste presale on Apr 27 from 12pm to 11.59pm for all members of the Joji mailing list. Fans can become a member by signing up on his website.
The Spotify presale will also take place during the same period. To access the tickets, Spotify users will need to use the code provided by the audio streaming platform.
The 24-hour Mastercard presale will run from Apr 28, 10am to Apr 29, 10am with all transactions on Ticketmaster required to be completed using a valid Mastercard.
The Live Nation presale will be held on Apr 29, from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.
The general sale will then begin on Apr 30 from 12pm, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account.
More details, including ticket prices and VIP packages, will be announced at a later date.
Joji, whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller, first rose to fame on YouTube as the character Filthy Frank in 2011, and as the originator of the Harlem Shake dance. In 2017, he retired the Filthy Frank persona to pursue music under the name Joji, the Japanese version of his first name.
His greatest hits include Glimpse Of Us, which peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, Slow Dancing In The Dark, Die For You and more.
At Coachella 2026, Joji joined as a special guest on DJ Anyma's set, performing their newly released collaboration, Beautiful.