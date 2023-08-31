Glimpse Of Us singer Joji to perform at ZoukOut Singapore 2023

Singer Joji will be performing at ZoukOut Singapore 2023 this December. The Glimpse Of Us singer will be joining the likes of Alesso, Fisher and Illesium at the iconic music and dance festival which is celebrating its 20th edition this year with the first-ever nonstop sunset-to-sunrise party.

Joji, whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller, is scheduled to perform as a "sunset performance". Tickets for the two-day event are now available for sale at Ticketmaster, with prices starting at S$188.

Joji first found fame as a YouTube personality, performing as the character Filthy Frank. As a YouTuber, he was famous for popularising many memes and for being the originator of the Harlem Shake dance. In 2017, he stopped creating Filthy Frank-related content and fully transitioned to being a singer.

To date, Joji has earned over 16 billion combined streams for his music. His song Glimpse of Us topped multiple charts in many countries, including Singapore, and was awarded a double-Platinum status.

He will soon embark on his Pandemonium world tour which will see him performing in the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia and more.