Joker is back, this time with Lady Gaga – and songs

“HOW ARE YOU GOING TO GET JOAQUIN PHOENIX TO DO A SEQUEL?”

Any comic book movie that makes a billion dollars is going to have the sequel talk. But with Joker it was never a given that it would go anywhere: Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t do sequels. Yet it turned out, Phoenix wasn’t quite done with Arthur Fleck yet either.

During the first, the actor wondered what this character would look like in different situations. He and the on-set photographer mocked up classic movie posters, like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Yentl with the Joker in them and showed them to Phillips.

“Sometimes you’re just done with something and other times you have an ongoing interest,” Phoenix said. “There was just more to explore. … I just felt like we weren’t done.”

So Phillips and his co-writer Scott Silver got to work on a new script, one that leaned into the music in Arthur Fleck’s head. Then his dreary Arkham life turns to Technicolor when he meets and falls for Lee, a Joker superfan.

“Joaquin Phoenix is not going to do a line drive. He’s not going to do something that’s fan service,” Phillips said. “He wanted to be as scared as he was with the first movie. So, we tried to make something that is as audacious and out there and hopefully people get it.”

LADY GAGA FINDS LEE’S VOICE, AND LOSES HER OWN

One decision that’s already sparking debate is casting someone with a voice like Lady Gaga’s and not using that instrument to its full power. Phillips, who was a producer on A Star is Born, wanted someone who “brought music with them”. But Lee isn’t a singer.

“Singing is so second nature to me, and making music and performing on stage is so inside of me. Especially this music,” Gaga said. “I worked extensively on untraining myself for this movie and throwing away as much as I could all the time to make sure I was never locking into what I do. I had to really kind of erase it all.”

Phoenix, who wasn't quite sure what it would be like working with someone who has such a larger-than-life superstar persona, found Gaga to be refreshingly unpretentious and available. And as an actor, he admired her commitment to the character.

“Her power is in singing and singing a particular way,” he said. “For her to sacrifice that through character, to do something that people would call a musical, but to not be performing it in the way that would sound best as a singer but to approach it from the character was a very difficult process. I was really impressed with her willingness to do that.”

In addition to writing a “waltz that falls apart” for the film, Gaga is releasing a companion album, Harlequin on Friday (Sep 27) with song titles including Oh, When The Saints, World On A String, If My Friends Could See Me Now and That’s Life.

SORRY PUDDIN’, THIS AIN’T MARGOT ROBBIE’S HARLEY QUINN

Much like Phoenix’s Joker isn’t Heath Ledger’s or Jack Nicholson’s, Gaga’s Lee is not the Harley Quinn of Birds Of Prey.

“We’re never going to outdo what Margot Robbie did,” Phillips said. “You have to do something 180 degrees in the other direction.”

Sure, Lee will still casually light something on fire to get some time alone with Joker, but the tumult is more internal. And Gaga threw herself into making Lee something new: A real person, grounded in a reality that came before her.

“I spent a lot of my time on developing her inner life (which) for me had a lot to do with her storm and what thing was always making her about to explode,” Gaga said. “There’s a particular kind of danger that she carries with her, but it’s inside and it’s kind of explosive.”

“DO YOU JUST WANT A BRUTE?”

Brendan Gleeson didn’t have much hesitation about joining the ensemble. He’d worked with Phoenix before on The Village and was in awe of what he’d done on the first movie.