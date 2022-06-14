Bad, mad romance: Lady Gaga in early talks to star in Joker musical sequel

Fans of 2019’s psychological thriller Joker may start going “gaga ooh-la-la” just yet for a couple of reasons: Lady Gaga has entered discussions to join the film’s sequel, tentatively titled Joker: Folie A Deux, and the film is expected to be a musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The singer-actress is reportedly eyeing the role of Harley Quinn, the Joker's psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who becomes in partner-in-crime.

The sequel's title references the medical term for a shared mental health condition that affects two or more people, so we may see yet another interpretation of the twisted love affair between the Joker and his on-again, off-again lover, which was first portrayed in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series before becoming a plot element in other DC properties.

Joaquin Phoenix is expected to return to play the Joker, although he hasn't signed a deal with Warner Bros just yet – despite director Todd Phillips recently sharing a social media post of the actor reading the sequel’s script.