Is that Jolin Tsai or just another auntie at the supermarket?

Would you be able to recognise celebrities in the supermarket if one actually turns up in the dairy aisle?

Jolin Tsai, one of Mandopop’s biggest stars, recently revealed she has always had luck dodging unwanted attention when grocery shopping, attributing it to how “ordinary” she looks in private.

“I dress very simply when I go to the supermarket, with slippers and a mask.

“No one pays attention to who you are, so I feel quite relaxed when I’m shopping,” she said at an event on Thursday (Aug 19).