Is that Jolin Tsai or just another auntie at the supermarket?
The Taiwanese singer revealed that she enjoys going to the supermarket to shop for fresh ingredients by herself.
Would you be able to recognise celebrities in the supermarket if one actually turns up in the dairy aisle?
Jolin Tsai, one of Mandopop’s biggest stars, recently revealed she has always had luck dodging unwanted attention when grocery shopping, attributing it to how “ordinary” she looks in private.
“I dress very simply when I go to the supermarket, with slippers and a mask.
“No one pays attention to who you are, so I feel quite relaxed when I’m shopping,” she said at an event on Thursday (Aug 19).
Tsai, who is turning 41 on Sep 15, shared that she enjoys going to the supermarket to shop for fresh ingredients by herself.
And as the Taiwanese singer lets on, even celebrities who rake in hundreds of millions of dollars aren’t opposed to cheap thrills when shopping online for daily necessities.
“I will add less urgent items like dental floss, kitchen towels, and cleaning supplies into my shopping cart and only check them out when there is a sale,” she said.
“But I don’t do it because it’s cheaper, but because there’s this ‘lively atmosphere’.”