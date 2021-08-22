Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Is that Jolin Tsai or just another auntie at the supermarket?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Is that Jolin Tsai or just another auntie at the supermarket?

The Taiwanese singer revealed that she enjoys going to the supermarket to shop for fresh ingredients by herself.

Is that Jolin Tsai or just another auntie at the supermarket?

(Photo: Facebook/Jolin Tsai)

22 Aug 2021 09:18AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 09:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Would you be able to recognise celebrities in the supermarket if one actually turns up in the dairy aisle?

Jolin Tsai, one of Mandopop’s biggest stars, recently revealed she has always had luck dodging unwanted attention when grocery shopping, attributing it to how “ordinary” she looks in private.

“I dress very simply when I go to the supermarket, with slippers and a mask.

“No one pays attention to who you are, so I feel quite relaxed when I’m shopping,” she said at an event on Thursday (Aug 19).

Tsai, who is turning 41 on Sep 15, shared that she enjoys going to the supermarket to shop for fresh ingredients by herself.

And as the Taiwanese singer lets on, even celebrities who rake in hundreds of millions of dollars aren’t opposed to cheap thrills when shopping online for daily necessities.

“I will add less urgent items like dental floss, kitchen towels, and cleaning supplies into my shopping cart and only check them out when there is a sale,” she said.

“But I don’t do it because it’s cheaper, but because there’s this ‘lively atmosphere’.”

Source: CNA/bk

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us