Jon Bon Jovi is 'grateful and humble' to tour again in 2026 after vocal cord surgery

The American rock star Jon Bon Jovi says he is "grateful and humble" to be able to return to the stage after undergoing vocal cord surgery, as the band bearing his name announced a comeback tour this week.

The 63-year-old singer underwent surgery in 2022 and needed three years of rehabilitation to regain the strength to sing live again.

"I'm excited. I'm also grateful and humble," Bon Jovi told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference for the 2026 tour at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

"(It) has taken a lot of rehabilitation. It's sort of like an athlete... because you're retraining... (like) a leg break for a footballer on this field. You have to slowly walk until he can run."

The band, which Bon Jovi founded in 1983 and is known for hits like Livin' on a Prayer, Always and It's My Life, announced its Forever Tour on Wednesday (Oct 22), saying it would kick off on July 7, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bon Jovi will then play at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park in August 2026 before wrapping the tour at London's Wembley Stadium on September 4 that year.

The European leg marks Bon Jovi’s first shows in Britain and Ireland since 2019.

"The inspiration was not to get back on the stage. The inspiration when you write a song and you feel that resonance between the sound waves of that music and the band and that resonance between you and the band and the audience," Bon Jovi said of his decision to tour again.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of Forever (Legendary Edition), a new version Bon Jovi’s 2024 album, featuring collaborations with the likes of Robbie Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Avril Lavigne.