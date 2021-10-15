Jonah Hill wants people to stop commenting on his body, says ‘it’s not helpful’

A comment by actress Sharon Stone, however, has drawn some backlash as she did the one thing Hill requested that people not do.

Stone wrote, "Can i say you look good cuz u do”, and added a fire emoji. One commenter responded to that by saying, “He literally asked you not to”.

The 37-year-old Hill, star of such movies as The Wolf Of Wall Street and 21 Jump Street, has opened up in the past about his struggles with body image.

In February, he wrote a lengthy post on Instagram that was accompanied by a photo of a Daily Mail article that showed two photos of him: One surfing in a wetsuit and another shirtless in a towel.

In the post, Hill shared that he never took his shirt off in a pool even in front of family and friends until he was in his mid-30s. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

The actor went on to say that stories like the one ran by the tabloid didn’t faze him anymore and that at 37 years old, he finally loved and accepted himself.