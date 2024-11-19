Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged. She backed him through domestic violence trial

Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged. The two told E! News of their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov 17), and Good showed off her ring in a photograph for The Associated Press.

Majors, 35, and Good, 43, met in 2022 and began dating last year.

She was a constant presence as a supporter of Majors at the New York trial where he was found guilty in December of misdemeanour assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Majors was ordered to complete one year of a counselling programme but avoided jail time in the case because of his lack of a previous criminal record. Majors and his attorneys have maintained his innocence.

But he was dropped from future projects by Marvel, where he was supposed to play a central role in its next phase of films as villain Kang the Conqueror.

He had already appeared in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and the first two seasons of the Disney+ series Loki.

He also appears in the forthcoming Magazine Dreams, for which he has won acclaim for playing an aspiring bodybuilder. It was dropped by its distributor last year but was recently picked up by another and is set for release early in 2025.

Good is known for appearing in the films Eve's Bayou, Deliver Us From Eva and Roll Bounce, and the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter.