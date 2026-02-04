Actor Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, provides exciting update on Frozen 3

Frozen 3 will likely pick up after the events of Frozen II, which saw Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Gad) and Sven journey beyond Arendelle to uncover the source of Elsa’s magical powers and the truth behind their family’s past.

As well as Frozen 3, Disney have confirmed a fourth film is also in the works.

In August 2024, Disney unveiled some visual development art for Frozen 3, which depicted Elsa on a white horse and Anna on a brown stag.

Recently, Bell teased production for Frozen 3 would “soon” begin.

She told Variety: “That’s all I can say. I’m under lock and key.”

The Nobody Wants This actress, 45, added work for Frozen 3 was “mostly like concept stuff” at the beginning of the movie’s development, and praised Disney for their creative process that produces unique and well-rounded films.

She said: “It’s all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, ‘Here’s where we think it should go.’

“That’s the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone’s going to add something different.

“That’s why the movies play so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed.”

Although she has read the script for Frozen 3, Bell has not heard any of the new songs that will feature in the movie.