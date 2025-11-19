American singers Josh Groban and Peabo Bryson will stage concerts in Singapore in 2026

Fans of ballads are in for a treat next year, as two of the biggest names in the genre will be staging shows at The Star Theatre in the first half of 2026. First up is award-winning singer Josh Groban, who will be delighting fans on Feb 13 as part of his Gems world tour.

There will be two presale sessions for Groban's show.

The first will be an artiste presale that's happening from Nov 24 to 25. To get in on this, simply head to Josh Groban's official website.

The second presale session will be for Mastercard holders, which will take place from Nov 25 to 26.

General sales will then take place on Nov 27 via Ticketmaster.

Details on ticket prices and VIP packages will be announced at a later date.