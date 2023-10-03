Actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith split up after nearly four years of marriage

Joshua Jackson has split from his wife Jodie Turner-Smith after nearly four years of marriage.

The Dawson’s Creek actor, 45, and Queen And Slim actress, 37, have broken up after Turner-Smith cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of her divorce petition and is asking for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Janie.

She also asked for the option of spousal support to be removed and stressed in her filing, revealed by TMZ, that she and Jackson have a prenuptial agreement in place.

She listed the date of separation as Sep 13.

The former couple met at Jackson’s birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later.

They wed in an under-the-radar wedding in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage license in Los Angeles in August that year.

They had their daughter in a home birth in April 2020, and even though the couple kept their life together relatively out of the spotlight, they have shared anecdotes about their relationship with fans.

Turner-Smith last year said when she and Jackson star first met, they had a one-night stand.

Months later, Jackson admitted his now-estranged wife proposed to him.

He said on The Tonight Show: “We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach and she asked me to marry her.”