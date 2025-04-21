J-pop star Ayumi Hamasaki performing in Singapore as part of her Asia tour 2025

J-pop star Ayumi Hamasaki will be performing in Singapore as part of her Asia tour 2025, titled I Am Ayu Ep II.

The solo tour was announced on Apr 9 on her label Avex’s website. Details of the concerts such as dates, venues and tickets have yet to be announced.

The singer updated her Instagram bio the next day to include the cities she'll be visiting: Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Nagoya, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka, Sendai, Fukuoka and more.