J-pop star Ayumi Hamasaki performing in Singapore as part of her Asia tour 2025
Details of the concert have not yet been announced.
J-pop star Ayumi Hamasaki will be performing in Singapore as part of her Asia tour 2025, titled I Am Ayu Ep II.
The solo tour was announced on Apr 9 on her label Avex’s website. Details of the concerts such as dates, venues and tickets have yet to be announced.
The singer updated her Instagram bio the next day to include the cities she'll be visiting: Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Nagoya, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka, Sendai, Fukuoka and more.
Hamasaki last performed in Singapore in 2014 at the Japanese music festival A-Nation at Marina Bay Sands.
In 2008, Hamasaki revealed that she had gone deaf in her left ear due to an ear infection she had caught in the middle of her tour in 2000. By 2017, she also began experiencing hearing loss in her right ear.
Despite her condition, the singer has continued to tour and make music.
The 46-year-old, best known for her songs Seasons (2000) and Blue Bird (2006), debuted in 1998 with her single Poker Face and recently released her newest single Mimosa on Apr 8, commemorating her 27th anniversary.