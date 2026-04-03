Judge tosses out Blake Lively's sexual harassment claims against actor Justin Baldoni

A federal judge in New York tossed out actor Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claims Thursday (Apr 2) against actor Justin Baldoni over their roles in the movie It Ends With Us but he left intact two retaliation claims.

The written ruling by Judge Lewis J Liman in Manhattan came after Lively sued Baldoni last December, alleging sexual harassment among over a dozen claims.

Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios countersued Lively and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion. The judge dismissed Baldoni’s claims last June.

It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel that begins as a romance but takes a dark turn into domestic violence, was released in August 2024, exceeding box office expectations with a US$50 million debut. But the movie’s release was shrouded by speculation over discord between Lively and Baldoni.

Lively appeared in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and the TV series Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012 before starring in films including The Town and The Shallows.

Baldoni starred in the TV comedy Jane The Virgin, directed the 2019 film Five Feet Apart and wrote Man Enough, a book challenging traditional notions of masculinity.