Jumbo becomes highest-grossing Indonesian animated film of all time
The animated movie centres around a boy named Don who wants to stage a play that's inspired by a book left behind by his late parents.
Jumbo, a new animated film by Visinema Pictures, has become the highest-grossing Indonesian animated film of all time – following its release on Mar 31.
Centred around a boy named Don who wants to stage a play inspired by a book left by his late parents, Jumbo has been seen by over 1.3 million theatregoers and has garnered rave reviews for its voice acting and emotional plot.
Starring Prince Poetiray as Don as well as popular celebrities Bunga Citra Lestari and Ariel as his parents, Jumbo is slated to be released internationally in June with screenings scheduled in Singapore, Malaysia and Russia.
The film reportedly took five years to be completed and was worked on by more than 420 Indonesian animators and creators.
In a statement, Anggia Kharisma – the producer of Jumbo – said of the film's success: “These numbers aren’t just about ticket sales. They represent love, hope, and trust from the people for our own local stories.
“Seeing this kind of heartfelt response from Indonesian audiences makes every challenge we’ve faced over the past five years feel incredibly meaningful.”