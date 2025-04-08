Jumbo becomes highest-grossing Indonesian animated film of all time

Starring Prince Poetiray as Don as well as popular celebrities Bunga Citra Lestari and Ariel as his parents, Jumbo is slated to be released internationally in June with screenings scheduled in Singapore, Malaysia and Russia.

The film reportedly took five years to be completed and was worked on by more than 420 Indonesian animators and creators.

In a statement, Anggia Kharisma – the producer of Jumbo – said of the film's success: “These numbers aren’t just about ticket sales. They represent love, hope, and trust from the people for our own local stories.

“Seeing this kind of heartfelt response from Indonesian audiences makes every challenge we’ve faced over the past five years feel incredibly meaningful.”