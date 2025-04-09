South Korean host Jun Hyun-moo issues apology over livestream with singer BoA
The South Korean entertainer recently held a livestream with K-pop icon BoA. The two appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during the broadcast, with BoA making comments about popular South Korean comedienne Park Na-rae which netizens thought were disrespectful.
South Korean entertainer Jun Hyun-moo took to his Instagram page on Tuesday night (Apr 8) to apologise for the drunken livestream he recently did with singer BoA.
The livestream, which took place on Saturday night, saw the two stars under the influence of alcohol and being flirty with each other – with BoA saying "I like you" to Jun and initiating physical contact with him.
Jun, on the other hand, told BoA that she "looked so pretty".
The livestream has since come under fire mainly due to comments made by BoA about popular South Korean comedienne Park Na-rae who is Jun's co-star on the variety series I Live Alone.
Responding to comments suggesting that Park was dating Jun, BoA appeared to balk at the notion – adding that Jun "was too good" for Park.
Taken aback, Jun asked: "Are you sure you're okay saying this? This is live."
BoA then said that "it doesn't matter".
Following the backlash surrounding her comments, BoA apologised on Monday night.
"I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to my careless words and actions, and my immature behaviour during the live broadcast on Apr 5. First of all, I have expressed my apologies to Park Na-rae for making inappropriate remarks about her in her absence, and I am grateful for her generous understanding."
"I will strive to be more mindful of the weight that even a single word or action can carry, and to show a more mature side of myself going forward," she added.
In his statement, Jun said he conveyed his apologies to Park Na-rae "immediately after the broadcast".
"I would like to once again say I’m sorry and thank Na-rae for her generous understanding, despite what must have been an unpleasant situation," he wrote.
"Mentioning someone on a broadcast when they weren’t present, and proceeding with the live broadcast in an intoxicated state beforehand – both were clearly wrong actions. I sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of this incident."
"I will be more considerate and caring, especially toward those I am close to. I will reflect deeply on my actions," he added.
Park Na-rae has yet to publicly address the comments.
It was reported on Tuesday that her house had been broken into, with "valuables worth tens of millions of won" being stolen. The Yongsan Police Station has since launched an investigation.
Due to the theft, Park cancelled her appearance at a radio show.