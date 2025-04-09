South Korean host Jun Hyun-moo issues apology over livestream with singer BoA

The livestream has since come under fire mainly due to comments made by BoA about popular South Korean comedienne Park Na-rae who is Jun's co-star on the variety series I Live Alone.

Responding to comments suggesting that Park was dating Jun, BoA appeared to balk at the notion – adding that Jun "was too good" for Park.

Taken aback, Jun asked: "Are you sure you're okay saying this? This is live."

BoA then said that "it doesn't matter".

Following the backlash surrounding her comments, BoA apologised on Monday night.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to my careless words and actions, and my immature behaviour during the live broadcast on Apr 5. First of all, I have expressed my apologies to Park Na-rae for making inappropriate remarks about her in her absence, and I am grateful for her generous understanding."

"I will strive to be more mindful of the weight that even a single word or action can carry, and to show a more mature side of myself going forward," she added.