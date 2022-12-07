K-drama idol Jung Hae-in on loneliness, wearing an eye patch and his newfound respect for Marvel actors

“Loneliness and solitude.” Those were the first thoughts that came to K-drama idol Jung Hae-in’s mind when he first started to deep dive into his character for Disney+’s highly lauded Korean thriller Connect.

“I thought about how he would move and what he would think every second,” revealed Jung in an interview with CNA Lifestyle during the recently held Disney Connect Showcase APAC 2022 at Marina Bay Sands.

The actor, who was last seen in Snowdrop, plays Ha Dong-soo in the six-part series directed by legendary Japanese director Miike Takashi. His character is a self-healing new type of immortal human known as a “Connect”, who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters determined to take his eyes.