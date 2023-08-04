Snowdrop star Jung Hae-in holding Singapore fan meeting in October, tickets starting at S$188
This will be the South Korean actor's first fan meeting in Singapore.
Singapore fans can get up close and personal with Jung on Oct 29 at Suntec Convention Centre, Hall 401-402. Tickets for the fan meeting will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday (Aug 8) via Sistic, with prices going between S$188 and S$228.
Each ticket purchase grants fans access to a goodbye session after the fan meeting. Selected fans will even walk away with signed posters, signed Polaroids and an opportunity to take part in a group photo with Jung.
A pre-sale period will be made available for Viu Premium subscribers from 10am on Aug 7 where they can also enjoy a discount of 10 per cent for tickets purchased from then up till 11.59pm on Aug 11.
Jung Hae-in made his acting debut in 2014 through the TV series Bride Of The Century. He slowly gained recognition through roles in While You Were Sleeping and Prison Playbook. He had a breakthrough year in 2021 with lead roles in the aforementioned Snowdrop, as well as DP where he played a military policeman tasked with catching deserters.
Since starring in Snowdrop, Jung and Jisoo have become friends – with the actor attending Blackpink's Born Pink concert in Seoul last year. Upon learning of Jisoo's relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun, Jung said: "I also saw (the news) through the entertainment news section. I didn’t know they were dating. I hope the two of them will continue their healthy and beautiful relationship."