Snowdrop star Jung Hae-in holding Singapore fan meeting in October, tickets starting at S$188

Singapore fans can get up close and personal with Jung on Oct 29 at Suntec Convention Centre, Hall 401-402. Tickets for the fan meeting will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday (Aug 8) via Sistic, with prices going between S$188 and S$228.

Each ticket purchase grants fans access to a goodbye session after the fan meeting. Selected fans will even walk away with signed posters, signed Polaroids and an opportunity to take part in a group photo with Jung.

A pre-sale period will be made available for Viu Premium subscribers from 10am on Aug 7 where they can also enjoy a discount of 10 per cent for tickets purchased from then up till 11.59pm on Aug 11.