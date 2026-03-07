Between cooking impressive dishes, Culinary Class Wars chefs ate instant cup noodles, Jung Ho-young reveals
In Singapore for a collaboration with Korean restaurant Bulgogi Syo, the chef and popular TV personality spilled some beans about what it was really like behind the scenes of the reality cooking competition show – and also why he likes laksa and kaya toast, but not so much oyster omelette.
The Culinary Class Wars mania continues, with chef Jung Ho-young swinging by Singapore for the first time in his life – that’s 49 years, by the way – so fans can taste his creations.
The Season Two finalist, who made it to the top four, is collaborating with local restaurant chain Bulgogi Syo, which will serve a selection of his dishes at their four outlets for the next six months, including two made famous by the show: The much talked-about Monkfish Liver chawanmushi, for which he brought in a custom-made rack for hanging and butchering monkfish; and Grilled Sea Eel Renkon Manju with Crab Sauce.
Additionally, diners can also taste the Signature Beef Curry Udon with Grilled Yakibuta from his Jeju restaurant Udon Caden, as well as a Creamy Prawn Croquette with Sesame Sauce and a dish of Citrus-Soy Grilled Cod Fish.
Meanwhile, Jung is making the most of his time here: The number one thing on his to-do list is to taste chili crab, he told us. Other local dishes he’s sampled and enjoyed so far have been laksa, char kway teow and bak kut teh, which was “really delicious”. Kaya toast was a hit with him too, as it’s “crispy and sweet”. But one thing that was just “so-so” was oyster omelette – because the Korean version is better, he opined.
He’s composed and quite reserved in real life, but on the show, there were actually moments in which he forgot that he was on TV, he shared – moments of stress and panic.
“During filming, because I'm so immersed in the moment and there’s a lot of cooking, I forget that there's a camera, so I talk to myself a lot. Or I just pause and stare into the air, because my mind is a blank,” he said.
In fact, filming sessions could go on for up to 24 coffee-fuelled hours, he revealed.
“Even though the hours were long, because I was so nervous, the time flew by.” (His choice of coffee, by the way, is usually an Americano when in Korea, but what he really enjoys when he travels to Japan is a soy latte – there is even a “soy latte” sticker on his phone.)
What really went down with the contestants during break time? Well, “We had to eat. And, I preferred to spend my time preparing for the next round. We weren’t allowed to go out, and outsiders weren’t allowed in. Security was very tight.”
So, what did they eat? While viewers salivated over the fanciful dishes cooked and presented on the show, the chefs who made those dishes were eating "dosirak (bento sets) and instant cup noodles” during their break time, Jung revealed.
The reality competition show is already globally successful, but Jung has one suggestion for making it even more exciting. “The competition rounds should be just 15 minutes long, like in Chef and My Fridge. Then, I’m confident I would be No 1!”, he quipped.
Chef Jung Ho-young’s menu will be available at Bulgogi Syo Suntec City and VivoCity from March 9, followed by Bugis Junction and The Woodleigh Mall from March 16.