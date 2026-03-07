Between cooking impressive dishes, Culinary Class Wars chefs ate instant cup noodles, Jung Ho-young reveals

The Culinary Class Wars mania continues, with chef Jung Ho-young swinging by Singapore for the first time in his life – that’s 49 years, by the way – so fans can taste his creations.

The Season Two finalist, who made it to the top four, is collaborating with local restaurant chain Bulgogi Syo, which will serve a selection of his dishes at their four outlets for the next six months, including two made famous by the show: The much talked-about Monkfish Liver chawanmushi, for which he brought in a custom-made rack for hanging and butchering monkfish; and Grilled Sea Eel Renkon Manju with Crab Sauce.