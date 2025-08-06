South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung reportedly registers marriage with girlfriend

South Korean media outlets reported on Tuesday (Aug 5) that actor Jung Woo-sung has allegedly registered his marriage with his girlfriend.

The rumours come months after the 52-year-old was revealed to have fathered a son with model Moon Ga-bi. Reports then emerged that Jung was in a relationship with another woman, someone believed to be a non-celebrity.

Back then, Jung's agency, Artist Company, said that Jung and Moon were “discussing the best way to raise the child”.

News of Jung fathering a child outside of marriage caused a minor controversy in the relatively conservative South Korea, prompting the actor to apologise on stage last year at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards after his film 12.12: The Day won best film.

"I stand here today, with everyone involved in 12.12: The Day, hoping that my personal matters will not stain the movie," said Jung.

"I also want to apologise for disappointing everyone who has shown me love and support. I will accept all the criticism. As a father, I will take full responsibility for my son until the very end."